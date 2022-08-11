Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member

Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.

Members of "Brotherly Love" say Joelill Foy's death was unexpected. The Philadelphia singing group was planning a reunion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in connection with the shooting death of a local singing group member.

Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.

"A sole shooter comes up the street, we believe as he is sitting on the steps, and fires at him. So we know he was the intended target," said Capt. John Walker with Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group.

Foy was founding member of the Philadelphia singing group "Brotherly Love."

"My son was a joy to the world, I just cannot believe this," cried Foy's mother during a peace walk last week.

Philadelphia police are searching for this suspect who is being sought in the July 27 murder of Joelill Foy.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect being sought for the homicide.

The man was last seen driving a 2014 Maserati Pennsylvania tag# LSB-8726, police said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.