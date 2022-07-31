Who killed Kyle Singleton in Philadelphia? $20,000 reward being offered for info

"You didn't just hurt Kyle, you've hurt so many people: kids, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. And this is something we have to live with every day," said the victim's sister Curtisha Neal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man walking home from his friend's house was gunned down in broad daylight. Now his family is asking for help in finding his killer.

"Kyle was a charm. Kyle had many, many friends. He was very close with his family members and his friends all the same. He was loved by everyone," said his mother Denise Singleton.

Kyle Singleton, 30, has a big family who misses him every day.

"You didn't just hurt Kyle, you've hurt so many people: kids, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. And this is something we have to live with every day," said his sister Curtisha Neal.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Kyle's family said he was leaving a friend's house along the 1800 block of North 28th Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

"What we think is that somebody watched his every move because he was originally walking home and then he made a U-turn back towards where he was originally coming from. The person came from behind him," said Neal.

That's when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. His family said nothing was taken from him.

And the way he looked, they said it was unlikely a mistake in identity.

"Like almost seven foot tall, you can't mistake him for that many people," said Neal.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"If anybody knows anything, I urge them to like, you know, to please speak up so we can get the justice that we need," said his sister Deneshia Singleton.