Who killed Myles Fisher Handy? $20,000 reward offered for information

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A conversation on a corner turned deadly for a young father. Now his family is hoping you can provide information to help find his killer.

Clinton Handy keeps it honest when talking about his son Myles Fisher Handy.

"Myles was a fun, loving... I mean he wasn't perfect. He had his challenges, but since his daughter has been born, you know, he was really trying hard to do the things to put his life together to be a good father for his daughter," said Clinton Handy.

On Wednesday, September 21, at about 9:30 p.m., the 26-year-old had stepped outside along the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section.

"He was standing on a corner talking to one gentleman, and then another gentleman came out of the alleyway and just started shooting at him. (The suspect) shot him in the chest and once in each leg."

He died at the hospital. As for a motive for the shooting, Clinton Handy believes his son was the intended target.

"Once the police got into his cell phone, there was, you know, conversations of maybe owing someone money or a dispute that he had a week prior, but we just don't really know," said Clinton Handy.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

