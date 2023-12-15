New Art Museum installation spotlights Philadelphia's fleeting LGBTQ bars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About three dozen of Philadelphia's queer bars are being honored through a unique art installation at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, highlighting their importance and their mercurial existence.

Layered on top of one another and written in powder incense are the names of 36 queer bars and clubs that have existed in Philadelphia.

The installation measures12.5 foot by 14 foot and tells a story of a fleeting past that is also present. It's called "Where He Meets Him in Philadelphia." It's a site specific work that's part of an exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art called The Shape of Time: Korean Art After 1989.

The piece is the work of South Korean artist Inhwan Oh.

What makes this so piece of art so unique?

"By burning them, you definitely have a strong sensory experience with the incense smell, and smell really lingers with you as a strong memory," said Hyunsoo Woo, Pappas-Sarbanes Deputy Director for Collections and Exhibitions.

The installation is meant to be burned according to centuries old rituals, but due to fire hazard restrictions, Woo and Elisabeth Agro say that is displayed on video beside the work of art.

They worked with William Way Center to get the list of bars, some dating back to the 1920s and 1930s.

In Philadelphia, there are no lesbian bars left, with Toasted Walnut closing its doors in 2021.

"The point is to bring visibility of the queer community to our public," said Agro. "(It) gives them visibility to general public. Everyone Is seeing this work."

The installation will be up until mid February, 2024.

For more information, visit PhilaMuseum.org.