Check out what's new to see, eat at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On display in the Dorrance Galleries of the Philadelphia Museum of Art is Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror.

The retrospective spans Jasper Johns' 60-plus-year career. Sarah Vogelman, the Exhibition Assistant, says Johns is one of the most important American artists of all time.

His style, distinct from abstract expressionism at the time, altered the course of art history and inspired the pathway to pop-art.

Take a pause from viewing all the art and head to Stir, the museum's on-site seasonal farm-to-table restaurant.

For the fall season, Executive Chef Mark Tropea has created inspired dishes. There's homemade ricotta cavatelli, honey herb-roasted salmon, plus a side of earthy beets prepared with burrata cheese.

Round out your stay with the other exhibitions happening in the museum's new gallery spaces. There's American artist Emma Amos: Color Odyssey and printmaker and teacher Richard Benson: The World is Smarter Than You Are.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130

Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror
Through February 13, 2022

Emma Amos: Color Odyssey
Through January 17, 2022

Richard Benson: The World is Smarter Than You Are
Through January 23, 2022
