Frank Rizzo statue removed from steps of the Municipal Services Building overnight

The statue was damaged on Saturday when crowds tried to bring it down, and eventually set it on fire. Crews removed the statue from Thomas Paine Plaza across from City Hall around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
The 10-foot-tall bronze statue was erected in 1998, and in recent years was vandalized.
RELATED: Frank Rizzo statue targeted by vandalism; vandals spray paint 'fascist'
Groups calling for action on social injustice have been seeking its removal for years.
Rizzo was mayor of Philadelphia from 1972 to 1980, During his tenure, Rizzo was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities.
Rizzo died in 1991 and the statue went up seven years later, a gift to the city from his family, friends and supporters.
The statue was set to be moved next year; however, on Sunday Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said removal would be accelerated and completed within a month.
Kenney said he's never been a fan of the statue.
"I don't think it was deserved in the first place and I didn't put it there," he said. "We had originally planned to remove it when the work in Dilworth Plaza started. We would have saved a considerable amount of money, a couple of hundred thousand dollars."
Kenney added, "The way it's engineered, it's bolted into the stairs and under the stairs is the concourse where people go to get permits and pay their taxes and other things. So we didn't want to tear that up until we did the entire place."
On Tuesday, Kenney signed an order directing the city managing director to immediately remove the statue.
National Guardsmen were positioned around the entire block as onlookers watched the statue be lifted by a crane and placed on a flatbed truck.
The city said the statue will be placed in secure storage by the Department of Public Property until a plan is developed to donate, relocate, or otherwise dispose of it. Officials said no there is no timetable yet to develop that plan. Once there is a plan, it will be presented to the Philadelphia Art Commission for approval.
Mayor Kenney issued the following statement just before 6 a.m.:
"When we first announced our decision to move the statue, we chose to do so in a way that was cost-effective, by linking it to the pending renovation of Thomas Paine Plaza," said the Mayor. "That choice was a mistake-we prioritized efficiency over full recognition of what this statue represented to Black Philadelphians and members of other marginalized communities. The continued display of the statue has understandably enraged and hurt many Philadelphians, including those protesting the heinous murders of George Floyd and too many others. I have seen and heard their anguish. This statue now no longer stands in front of a building that serves all Philadelphians."
The Mayor continued, "The statue is a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry, and police brutality for members of the Black community, the LGBTQ community, and many others. The treatment of these communities under Mr. Rizzo's leadership was among the worst periods in Philadelphia's history. The battle for equal rights and justice is still being fought decades later, and our city is still working to erase that legacy. We now need to work for true equity for all Philadelphia residents, and toward healing our communities. The removal of this statue today is but a small step in that process."