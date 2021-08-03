Off-duty Philly police officer riding motorcycle injured in Roosevelt Boulevard hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hit-and-run driver is wanted for injuring a Philadelphia police officer.It happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at Old York Road and the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park section of the city.Police say a 35-year-old officer, assigned to the 39th district, was riding his motorcycle home from work when an SUV ran into him."A vehicle that was going westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, driving at a high rate of speed, made a left turn and struck the front of the Harley Davidson motorcycle this 35-year-old off-duty officer was driving," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police say the officer was thrown from his bike and was not able to get a look at the SUV.He was being treated for a broken leg, cuts and bruises at Temple University Hospital.Police are searching for surveillance cameras in the area for help in their investigation.