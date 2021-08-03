police officer injured

Off-duty Philly police officer riding motorcycle injured in Roosevelt Boulevard hit-and-run

Police say the officer was thrown from his bike and was not able to get a look at the SUV.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hit-and-run driver is wanted for injuring a Philadelphia police officer.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at Old York Road and the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park section of the city.

Police say a 35-year-old officer, assigned to the 39th district, was riding his motorcycle home from work when an SUV ran into him.

"A vehicle that was going westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, driving at a high rate of speed, made a left turn and struck the front of the Harley Davidson motorcycle this 35-year-old off-duty officer was driving," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the officer was thrown from his bike and was not able to get a look at the SUV.

He was being treated for a broken leg, cuts and bruises at Temple University Hospital.

Police are searching for surveillance cameras in the area for help in their investigation.

