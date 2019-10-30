Philadelphia police officer injured during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
It happened along 63rd Street near Sansom Street in West Philadelphia.
Police pulled over the suspect, who then fled into a wooded area of Cobbs Creek Park.
Police were able to catch up to the suspect.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident also involved a crash involving three vehicles.
Investigators have not explained how the officer was injured or why the suspect was pulled over.
