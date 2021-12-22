Philadelphia police officer, homeowner shot during robbery investigation; 2 officers hurt in crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11368950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commissioner Outlaw provides update on shooting that injured officer on Dec. 21, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery suspect shot a police officer and a homeowner before turning the gun on himself during a chaotic confrontation in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, authorities say.It happened around 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city's Kensington section.According to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the 26th district police officer was talking to a robbery victim on Harlan Street when the suspect was spotted.That's when a chase ensued and the suspect shot the officer twice in the shoulder, said Outlaw.The officer, identified as a six-year veteran of the force, was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.After the initial shooting, police say the suspect ran to a property on Leithgow and Lawrence streets.More gunfire rang out on the block when one neighbor spotted the suspect and flagged down officers.Outlaw says the suspect shot into a home and at least one bullet struck the resident in the thigh.Police say the male suspect then shot himself in the head before being taken into custody.Outlaw says a police-involved crash occurred near 10th and Oxford streets while the suspect was being transported to an area hospital.Two officers were injured in the wreck.Everyone involved in the incident was taken to Temple University Hospital. The officer and the homeowner who were shot and the officers injured in the crash were listed in stable condition. The suspect was listed in critical condition."This is just unimaginable. Unimaginable. These offices are out here doing what they're trained to do, they run toward the danger- that's what all of these officers here did - and they're here in an emergency room," Outlaw said, adding, "and the crazy thing about it is they'll get up and they'll do it again because this is who we are."The commissioner expressed her anger following another shooting involving an officer."I'm beyond disgust at this point. These are officers that are again in full uniform. These are fully marked vehicles. There's no question as to whether or not we are someone coming in to hurt or harm. We were obviously responding to assist," Outlaw said.