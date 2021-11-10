philadelphia city council

Committee advances bill to make outdoor dining permanent in Philadelphia

City officials say the number of outdoor setups went from 230 to 830 during the pandemic.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Outdoor dining could soon be permanent in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council is moving forward with an effort to make outdoor dining permanent.

On Tuesday, the Committee on Streets and Services of the Council of the City of Philadelphia advanced legislation that would allow "streeteries" to remain in place past the December 31 time frame.

City officials say the number of outdoor setups went from 230 to 830 during the pandemic.

"The Committee's approval is a major step toward making this remarkable outdoor dining amenity a permanent fixture for our city," said Councilmember Allan Domb. "Streeteries have saved so many restaurants throughout the pandemic, and we expect the permanency will allow businesses to invest in high-quality, safe, and accessible structures that will support the future of our city."

Restaurant owners say they invested a lot of money on the additional dining space.

However, some residents have said they would prefer to have those parking spaces that were taken up by outdoor dining restored.

It's still unclear when the bill will get final approval by City Council.

You can watch the Committee on Streets and Services' public hearing below:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiabusinessfoodcoronavirusphiladelphia city councilcommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA CITY COUNCIL
Councilmember Domb introduces resolution to honor 6abc's Jim Gardner
Henon resigns from council committee leadership roles after conviction
Philly councilwoman reveals battle with cancer
Businesses prepare for winter as pandemic struggles continue
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News