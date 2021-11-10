Committee advances bill to make outdoor dining permanent in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council is moving forward with an effort to make outdoor dining permanent.On Tuesday, the Committee on Streets and Services of the Council of the City of Philadelphia advanced legislation that would allow "streeteries" to remain in place past the December 31 time frame.City officials say the number of outdoor setups went from 230 to 830 during the pandemic."The Committee's approval is a major step toward making this remarkable outdoor dining amenity a permanent fixture for our city," said Councilmember Allan Domb. "Streeteries have saved so many restaurants throughout the pandemic, and we expect the permanency will allow businesses to invest in high-quality, safe, and accessible structures that will support the future of our city."Restaurant owners say they invested a lot of money on the additional dining space.However, some residents have said they would prefer to have those parking spaces that were taken up by outdoor dining restored.It's still unclear when the bill will get final approval by City Council.You can watch the Committee on Streets and Services' public hearing below: