Caught on video: ATM with $6,000 inside stolen from Northeast Philadelphia nail salon

Police say the ATM contained $6,840.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video shows a thief stealing an ATM from a Northeast Philadelphia nail salon early Friday morning.

Police say it happened at Grant Nails located in the 1600 block of Grant Avenue at about 2:10 a.m., long after the store was closed.

After forcing his way through the front door, the suspect yanked the ATM from the wall and hauled it out.

Police say the ATM contained $6,840.

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect on stole an ATM from Grant Nails on Aug. 18, 2023.

A manager told Action News when they arrived to work Friday morning, the door was pried open, and wires were exposed from where the ATM was cut.

"Never heard of that happening, usually pretty calm around here," said Kevin Kaplan, the manager at Steve Stein's Famous Deli & Restaurant.

The store Kaplan manages is located in the same shopping center. He calls this a crime of opportunity.

The late-night heist is in an area where most businesses close early in the evening. He says moving forward he will be more on guard.

You can now add this to a list of ATM robberies in recent months in Philadelphia.

Two weeks ago, on August 1, two men were recorded stealing an ATM from the High Time convenience store on the 2400 block of Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The masked men yanked the entire ATM out of the store wall with a U-Haul truck.

In a nearby lot, neighbors tell Action News has become a dumping ground for stolen ATMs.

Two empty ATMs are still located in the grassy area along Taylor Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Neighbors say they've contacted Philadelphia police about it, but so far, no one has shown up to remove them.

Right now, police are not linking any of the ATM thefts together as the investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police.