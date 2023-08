Philadelphia Police have released new video of the moment two suspects dragged an ATM right out of a convenience store in North Philadelphia on August 1.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police have released new video of the moment two suspects dragged an ATM right out of a convenience store in North Philadelphia on August 1.

The duo is seen using a chain and a U-Haul truck to pull the machine out of High Time Convenience Story on the 2400 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Police say they then loaded it into the truck and drove east on Ridge or Montgomery Avenue.

If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to contact police.