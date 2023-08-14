Neighbors on edge after attempted robbery in broad daylight in South Philadelphia

The 6abc data journalism team found there have been 5,444 robberies in Philadelphia in the past year - 112 of them in the 17th district where this attempted robbery occurred.

The 6abc data journalism team found there have been 5,444 robberies in Philadelphia in the past year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two men attempted to rob a 32-year-old woman on Friday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

Police say around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, August 11, a woman was walking on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street, where two men sat on a front stoop.

As the woman was passing the men, one of them pointed a gun at her.

Then, police say the second man stood up, demanded her belongings, pushed her back and pulled on the shoulder strap of her bad.

At the same time, a car driving down Bainbridge Street stopped.

Jennifer Rooney, who lives in the neighborhood, says the people in the car "saw the woman in distress and immediately said, 'Get in the car! Get in the car!'"

Philadelphia police say at that point, the man with the gun pointed it in the direction of the car before both of the suspects fled the scene.

Police say nothing was taken during the attempted robbery.

The driver of the car that stopped at the scene spoke with Action News over the phone on Monday. He said the 32-year-old victim was shaken but physically OK.

Police didn't have a description of the suspects, who were both wearing hoods at the time of the incident.

Home security cameras captured the entire incident.

"I don't know how they thought this was a good area to do that with all the cameras," said Jennifer Rooney, who lives in the neighborhood.

Rooney spent the weekend collecting videos of the crime and speaking with people who live and work in the area.

Natasha Turner is the director of a day care in the neighborhood.

"Instead of my priorities being food allergies and things like that, we now have to add, ya know, maybe if a shooting happens outside of the day care center," Turner said. "So, it's very terrifying."

The 6abc data journalism team found there have been 5,444 robberies in Philadelphia in the past year - 112 of them in the 17th district, where this attempted robbery occurred.

The data team also found robberies in the 17th district are up 19% over the past 12 months.

Philadelphia police say the South Detective Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS or contact detectives at 215-686-3013.