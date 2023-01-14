Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a woman died after she was hit by a driver while biking on Friday evening.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 1500 block of Colombus Blvd in South Philadelphia.

Police say 66-year-old Taing Sophy was on a bike traveling on Tasker Avenue when she was hit by the driver of a Toyota Corolla as she was turning on Columbus Blvd.

Sophy was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Police say the driver did stay at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.