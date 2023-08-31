The body was identified as a 12-year-old boy, and sources say he was shot in the head.

Investigation underway after 12-year-old boy found dead in trash can with gunshot wound: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after the body of a child was found in a trash can in West Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

The discovery was made sometime last week near the dumpsters on the 5500 block of Cherry Street.

Sources told Action News on Wednesday the body was that of a 12-year-old boy and that he was shot in the head.

Homicide detectives are in touch with the boy's family.

Police may release further details on the investigation this week.

The child has not been identified.