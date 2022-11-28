Philadelphia police searching for Christmas Village burglary suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary in Center City.

It happened on Friday around 4:50 a.m. at the Christmas Village at Dilworth Plaza.

Police say two male suspects gained entry to the Philly Makers tent. Video shows one suspect entering the tent while the second individual waited outside.

It's still unknown if anything was taken.

Shoppers say they hope security is increased overnight for one of their favorite spots in town this time of year.

"I think it's awful. I work in Jefferson in Center City in the ER and there's so much crime right now. And it's the holiday season and we really want to be safe, so there should be more security here overnight for sure to protect the Christmas spirit," said Kim Ward of Center City.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

