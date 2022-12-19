Human remains removed from Wissinoming basement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crime scene investigators have started removing human remains that were found in the basement of a Philadelphia home.

The home, in the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming, has been the focus of a police investigation. The search began after investigators got a tip that a body of a woman missing for eight years was buried in the basement.

On Thursday, police told Action News that bone fragments from a human foot were found buried under four-feet of concrete.

However, work to uncover more remains was hindered after the basement flooded due to heavy rain. Crews had to pump water out.

Investigators were back at the scene on Monday evening where additional remains were found and transported to the medical examiner's office.

The remains have not been identified.

Neighbors tell Action News they haven't seen the residents that lived in the home for a while.

"The girl has been missing eight years," said one neighbor who identified himself as Art. "The family was in and out of there all the time. At least they finally found her."