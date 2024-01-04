  • Full Story
Police: Human remains found at construction site in Philadelphia

The water department was digging in the area on Milnor Street when crews found what authorities say are adult skeletal remains.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, January 4, 2024 9:46PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after human remains were found at a construction site on Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. on the 7300 block of Milnor Street.

The water department was digging in the area when it found what authorities say are adult skeletal remains.

No further information was immediately released by police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

