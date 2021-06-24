Caught on video: Philadelphia woman needs your help finding hit-and-run driver

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who was broadsided in the middle of a Philadelphia intersection earlier this month is asking for help as police search for the hit-and-run driver.It happened on June 2 around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of L Street and Erie Avenue.Krystal, who did not want to give her last name, spoke to Action News in the hopes that someone may recognize the hit-and-run driver's white van."This was a guy who blatantly did not care, he did not care. He hit me and kept going," said Krystal.The new mother of a 15-month-old was rushed to Temple University Hospital with broken ribs, and injuries to her leg and arm.She said she was traveling south on L Street when a van going at a high rate of speed, traveling westbound on Erie Avenue, hit the left side of her vehicle twice."I just saw the van coming towards me. I knew I couldn't get out of the way and I just closed my eyes. I knew I was going to get hit and it was scary," said the victim.Police describe the offending vehicle as a white panel van.According to surveillance video from a nearby pizza shop, the van smashed into Krystal's car while speeding through the light. Krystal had the right of way. Then the van crashed into a fence around the Erie Plaza shopping center.According to witnesses, the van's driver reversed back onto Erie Avenue westbound and turned into the shopping center's parking lot, tearing through it. The driver then made a getaway onto L Street.A good Samaritan who witnessed the accident followed the driver down L Street but wasn't able to keep up. However, the good Samaritan was able to capture the suspect on video.Witnesses later told the victim it appeared the van driver removed his license plate almost immediately after hitting her.She says she's heartbroken that she can't hold her baby like she did prior to the accident since she is still healing."My baby just turned 15 months and it's so hard because I have a broken rib. That pain is excruciating so I can't lift her or carry her," Krystal said.At this point, police have few leads, but they are hoping that someone recognizes the van with heavy front-end damage.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.