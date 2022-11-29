Woman found decapitated inside home in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood

Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found decapitated inside a home in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found decapitated inside a home in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

The call came in around 12:45 p.m. for a stabbing on the 300 block of Magee Avenue.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.

She has not yet been identified.

According to neighbors, a male suspect tried to flee in his car but was apprehended.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker