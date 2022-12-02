I-95 NB at Academy Road partially closed in Philadelphia due to report of shooting

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers removed a gun from a white vehicle parked on the shoulder.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway Thursday night after reports of a shooting in Philadelphia's Torresdale section.

The Academy Road exit along I-95 northbound is partially shut down due to the investigation.

State police closed the ramp around 9 p.m.

Investigators have released little information on the shooting.

It's still unclear if anyone was injured.

