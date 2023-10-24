Pa. grandmom writes Phillies poems after each game

Former latin teacher Toni Budd channels all the emotions felt by Phillies fans into eloquent poems.

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "What a game. What a team. There are no words for the Bank's screams," wrote Toni Budd in one of her Philadelphia Phillies-inspired poems.

Budd has been channeling her emotions as a Phillies fan through pen and paper since last year's World Series.

"I got so nervous watching the game, so I would write down notes for every single inning," she said. "Then I started to say, you know, they're such a great team. I'll just start making some poems."

Toni Budd's poem about Game 1 of the NLCS.

A grandmom and former latin teacher, Budd's poems are eloquently written with heart and empathy for the humanity she sees on the field.

"I think they have opened themselves up to us. And the fans, we have all opened up ourselves to them," she said. "We know their families pretty much as well as our next door neighbors."

Budd is hoping that her extended Phillies family will see another World Series. But her passion for her favorite team will stay strong no matter what.

"Every season, win or lose, I will continue to write my poems because I love the Phillies," she said.

Watch our video above to see more of Toni's work!

RELATED: Longtime Phillies groundskeeper keeps Citizens Bank Park beautiful