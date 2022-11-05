Philadelphia sports fans descend upon Houston...again

"Us Philadelphians are very proud. Proud to be from Philly and represent," said Steve Williams.

Whether it be for the Eagles game, the Phillies, or both, Philadelphia has descended upon Houston once again.

HOUSTON (WPVI) -- Whether it be for the Eagles game, the Phillies, or both, Philadelphia has descended upon Houston once again.

"Us Philadelphians are very proud. Proud to be from Philly and represent," said Steve Williams from West Philadelphia

Ashley Innes lives in Austin, Texas now but is from the Poconos. She came in for the Eagles game and is staying for a Phillies game.

"I'm surrounded by Cowboys fans and I talk a lot of trash, as one should, so it's been fun. The game last night was fun. There were way more Eagles fans at the game than Texans fans. It felt like a home game."

Fans had a day of downtime to relax on Friday. Some were trying to find tickets to Game 6 or 7 of the World Series.

" I talked to an Astros fan yesterday and he said to wait until the 2nd or 3rd inning and that's when the tickets are cheaper," Williams said.

Brian Williams, of Mays Landing, was here for the Eagles game and said they've done a bit too much partying to attend any more games.

"We leave Sunday, actually. We got here Tuesday for the Eagles game... and we will be right on the television here watching Game 6. We've been partying a little bit," he said.

Others say, they wouldn't miss this for the world.

"This is once in my lifetime. Sports is hard. It's hard to get to the World Series and be 8-0 (in the NFL)," said Rochelle James, of Pleasantville

Nick Marino from Fox Chase and his sister, Patty McCormick Souza from South Philadelphia, said, "this is a once in a lifetime weekend. We planned this six months ago to come to the Eagles game and who could imagine we would be here for the Phillies as well. Hey, it might take me two years to pay this off but it's worth it. It's once in a lifetime!"