Mercer County, New Jersey family is full of Phillies pride

HAMILTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- So many Phillies faithfuls are claiming "super fan" status right now, but the Wetzel family in Hamilton, New Jersey might take the title.

Erin and Chris Wetzel have five kids all named after Phillies players: Chase, Shane, Reese, Alice Harper and Bryce.

This is how deep their dedication is: they went to a game just before Erin gave birth to their oldest.

"When we were expecting Chase, she was 38 weeks pregnant," Chris said. "We got to the game and my family said, 'Are you sure you want to do that?'"

Chris says the hospital was in Philadelphia, so they were willing to take the risk.

It's no surprise that their first date was at a Phillies game.

Their wedding was full-on Phillies themed: from the cake to a bridal party decked in red, carrying bats.

"Since we spent so much time at Phillies games we decided to do a Phillies-themed wedding," Erin said. "The tables were named for players, we had tickets for the place cards, and we did rally towels as the favors."

Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer while she was 23 weeks pregnant with Bryce last November.

She thinks their little miracle has been a good luck charm for the Phillies and hopes this luck continues.

The best news is that after 16 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Erin is cancer free.