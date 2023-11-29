Philadelphia police search for 3 suspects who assaulted man, spent $13,000 using stolen card

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 3:51AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who robbed and assaulted a 55-year-old man in Center City earlier this month.

Officers say two suspects knocked a man to the ground on the 1200 block of Spruce Street and took his cell phone and credit cards.

It happened early in the morning on November 5.

Detectives say a third suspect involved in the incident spent about $13,000 using the victim's credit card.

