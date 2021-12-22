police chase

Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia

Video from Chopper 6 showed the suspect speeding down residential streets.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was overhead as a police chase came to a dramatic end on Wednesday night.

The incident began in North Philadelphia and came to an end on Janney Street in the Port Richmond section.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the suspect speeding down residential streets.

At one point the driver hit the back of a minivan and had nowhere to go.

That's when police officers converged on the vehicle from all directions. One officer was seen smashing the driver's side window to get the suspect out.

It's not yet known why police were chasing that suspect.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice chaseinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
7-Eleven armed robbery suspects arrested after foot chase
Carjacking suspects lead police on pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia
2 in custody after police chase on NJ Turnpike ends in Burlington Co.
Amazon delivery driver goes on wild ride with carjacking suspect
TOP STORIES
Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia
Video shows shootout that left Philly police officer wounded
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19
Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video
Foul play a possibility in case of 2 men missing since October: DA
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Show More
Rush for COVID-19 tests continue as Christmas approaches
Holiday travel driving up demand for COVID testing
Temple U announces plans to go virtual at start of spring semester
Charges filed after woman struck, killed by boat propeller
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
More TOP STORIES News