Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was overhead as a police chase came to a dramatic end on Wednesday night.The incident began in North Philadelphia and came to an end on Janney Street in the Port Richmond section.Video from Chopper 6 showed the suspect speeding down residential streets.At one point the driver hit the back of a minivan and had nowhere to go.That's when police officers converged on the vehicle from all directions. One officer was seen smashing the driver's side window to get the suspect out.It's not yet known why police were chasing that suspect.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.