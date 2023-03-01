WATCH LIVE

4 arrested after shots fired in South Philly, police chase U-Haul throughout city

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 10:59AM
Police say someone had fired shots near Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia. No one was hit and the suspects drove off in the U-Haul.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several people have been arrested following a police chase that spanned multiple neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

Authorities say officers began chasing a U-Haul van connected to a shooting around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

They say someone had fired shots near Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia. No one was hit and the suspects drove off in the U-Haul.

That's when the city-wide chase started, going through Center City and ending on the 5000 block of Newhall Street near Wayne Avenue in Germantown.

Four suspects were taken into custody, three males and one female.

No injuries were reported.

