New law makes it easier for more people to become Philadelphia police officers

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- A new law is making it easier for more cadets to be considered and potentially become police officers in Philadelphia.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed a law at the end of last year lowering the physical fitness requirements applicants are assessed on.

Megan Bortner was one of the 100 out of 265 who passed her exams during a recruitment event in February.

She thinks the lowered threshold for entry helps more recruits have a chance at becoming officers.

"If you're having self-doubts or you're not feeling confident in your athletic abilities, I think it would be a great starting point," she said.

Since the law took effect, Captain John Walker says 51% of people testing have passed compared to 36% previously.

The city is hoping to get more recruits in the door to fill about 836 vacancies in the 6,000-officer force.

"You have 60 different ethnic groups in the city, so having people from all walks of life helps us become better as an organization because we begin to understand the people we're serving," said Walker.

Walker also added that the department is not lowering its written and training standards.

Cadets still need to graduate by passing the same graduation tests used over the last 10 years.