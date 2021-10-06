philadelphia police

Philadelphia officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is under investigation for harassing a man while he was walking down the street earlier this year.

The cell phone video was taken on New Year's Day but surfaced this week on several social media platforms.

A person narrating the video says that the man seen recording the officer was leaving his aunt's home when the incident happened.

"Officer Hoover appeared to be following him so he pulled out his phone to start recording," said the narrator.

Philadelphia police have not identified the officer but did release this statement saying, "We understand the video circulating has caused anger and disappointment. All PPD officers are expected to discharge their duties with honor and integrity."

An 8-minute video posted on the Youtube account LackLuster shows the confrontation between the officer and the man recording the video before the phone gets knocked to the ground.

The person narrating the video says the man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Sources tell Action News that a complaint was never filed by the man arrested.

Philadelphia police say the officer seen in the video has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

Efforts to reach the man who recorded the video were unsucessful.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacaught on videophiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Street racing, unruly crowds 'will not be tolerated,' mayor says
Police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philly
Discovery of hidden camera leads to rape, sex charges for Pa. doctor
Bryan Danielson opens up about leaving WWE for AEW
Jefferson Hospital shooting suspect charged with murder, other crimes
NJ man caught in racist tirade facing more charges
2 dead, 4 hurt in Tuesday night shootings
Company offers $10K cash prize in Philly cheesesteak competition
Show More
New charges announced in crash that killed firefighter on I-76
Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters right now?
Food price increases concern many local shoppers
Nonprofit speaks on difficulty to keep up with food demand increase
Plymouth Meeting 5th grader is headed to World Series
More TOP STORIES News