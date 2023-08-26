Philadelphia police search for Jeep connected to shooting that left 1 injured

WATCH LIVE

Police say they are looking for a newer model gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and tinted windows.

Saturday, August 26, 2023 3:36AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a Jeep that is wanted in connection to a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Officials say gunshots rang out around 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Moore Street in South Philadelphia.

A 48-year-old man was injured in the incident.

Police say they are looking for a newer model gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and tinted windows.

Officers believe the Jeep is also connected to other recent gun violence in South Philadelphia.

Authorities also say they will have increased patrols in that area due to a recent series of shootings.

