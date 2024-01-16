Teen shot in McDonald's parking lot in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and injured in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of Cottman Avenue in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

Officers say the teen was shot in the abdomen.

Police transported the victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

