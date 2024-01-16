  • Full Story
Teen shot in McDonald's parking lot in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and injured in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of Cottman Avenue in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

Officers say the teen was shot in the abdomen.

Police transported the victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene, according to investigators.

