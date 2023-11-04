WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police union names new president

Roosevelt Popular has served as longtime vice president and is the union's first Black president in several decades.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, November 4, 2023 3:52AM
Philadelphia police union names new president
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police union names new president

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police announced a new president on Friday.

Roosevelt Poplar will succeed John McNesby as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police union president John McNesby stepping down for new position

Popular has served as longtime vice president and is the union's first Black president in several decades.

McNesby is moving on to become the director of local public safety outreach at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW