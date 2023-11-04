Philadelphia police union names new president

Roosevelt Popular has served as longtime vice president and is the union's first Black president in several decades.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police announced a new president on Friday.

Roosevelt Poplar will succeed John McNesby as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

Popular has served as longtime vice president and is the union's first Black president in several decades.

McNesby is moving on to become the director of local public safety outreach at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.