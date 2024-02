A 26-year-old man was killed as a result of the gunfire.

Philadelphia police release new surveillance video of suspect in 2023 deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video on Tuesday of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide back in November.

The deadly shooting took place on November 4, 2023, inside a home along the 6300 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any information on the incident is asked to call the police.