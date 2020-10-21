2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street.

Police said a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot twice in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they found 20 shell casings at the scene.

Officials said both males lived in the same house, but that they are not related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.
