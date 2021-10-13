Officer injured in shootout with homicide suspect released from hospital

Great news today as P/O Arcenio Perez was released from the hospital 9 days after being shot with a rifle round during a gun battle with an armed homicide suspect. We salute P/O Perez & his brave @PPD16Dist coworkers, and wish him & his family the best as his recovery continues. pic.twitter.com/OoczgQOjSu — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) October 13, 2021

Anrae James

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who was injured in a shootout with a homicide suspect was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.According to a tweet by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Arcenio Perez, 30, was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound to the elbow from a rifle round."We salute P/O Perez & his brave coworkers, and wish him & his family the best as his recovery continues," the tweet said.Perez had been in the hospital since October 4, when he and other officers encountered Stacey Hayes, the 55-year-old man accused of walking into Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and fatally shooting his coworker, 43-year-old Certified Nursing Assistant Anrae James.Outlaw said around 1:25 a.m., approximately an hour after the shooting, 16th district officers were flagged down by a passerby at 40th Street and Parkside Avenue in the Parkside section of the city, near the School of the Future.According to police, the officers ordered the male to "drop the gun" several times, but he ignored their verbal commands and discharged his rifle towards the officers. Four of the officers returned fire. Two officers were struck by the gunfire, including Perez.A 32-year-old officer was struck in the nose and was treated and released from Penn Presbyterian.The other two officers who discharged their weapons were not hit by gunfire.The suspect was struck in the upper body and neck, Outlaw said.According to police, Hayes is charged with Murder, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement, VUFA, and related offenses.