officer injured

Officer injured in shootout with homicide suspect released from hospital

Arcenio Perez, 30, was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound to the elbow.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer injured in shootout with suspect released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who was injured in a shootout with a homicide suspect was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Arcenio Perez, 30, was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound to the elbow from a rifle round.



"We salute P/O Perez & his brave coworkers, and wish him & his family the best as his recovery continues," the tweet said.

Perez had been in the hospital since October 4, when he and other officers encountered Stacey Hayes, the 55-year-old man accused of walking into Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and fatally shooting his coworker, 43-year-old Certified Nursing Assistant Anrae James.

SEE ALSO: Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says

Anrae James



Outlaw said around 1:25 a.m., approximately an hour after the shooting, 16th district officers were flagged down by a passerby at 40th Street and Parkside Avenue in the Parkside section of the city, near the School of the Future.

According to police, the officers ordered the male to "drop the gun" several times, but he ignored their verbal commands and discharged his rifle towards the officers. Four of the officers returned fire. Two officers were struck by the gunfire, including Perez.

EMBED More News Videos

Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a gun battle with a suspect who shot and killed a coworker in Jefferson Hospital, authorities say.



A 32-year-old officer was struck in the nose and was treated and released from Penn Presbyterian.

The other two officers who discharged their weapons were not hit by gunfire.

The suspect was struck in the upper body and neck, Outlaw said.

According to police, Hayes is charged with Murder, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement, VUFA, and related offenses.

SEE ALSO: 'This one hit home': Security expert gives insight into Philadelphia hospital shooting

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer injuredcrimejefferson university hospitalhospitalshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Officials: State trooper hit by motorcyclist in Chester Co.
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of officer
Suspect arrested after police chief shot during standoff in Yardley
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
TOP STORIES
Protests erupt at UDel after student charged with attacking woman
These 3 Philly spots made New York Times' Restaurant List
'Star Trek' actor William Shatner blasts off into space
White House brokers deal to relieve supply chain bottlenecks
New details on babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls
At least 5 killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Show More
Woman discovers large pile of mail dumped in Philly woods
Rats are taking over one Philadelphia neighborhood
1 dead in crash on Pa. Turnpike connector bridge
Shapiro declares candidacy for Pa. governor, blasts Republicans
Man charged in deadly pedestrian crash in Lawrence Township
More TOP STORIES News