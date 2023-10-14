Reward increases to $225K for information related to fatal shooting of Philadelphia police officer

The reward will be paid immediately for any information that leads to an arrest, the Philly FOP said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reward for information regarding the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer has increased to $225,000 on Saturday, according to the Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia.

The shooting took place in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. as two officers, who were assigned to the airport unit, were coming into work at parking garage D.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said the officers saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area.

When the officers tried to intervene, the suspects opened fire, striking both officers.

Officer Richard Mendez, 50, was struck multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

His partner, 60-year-old Officer Raul Ortiz, was struck in the arm and hospitalized. Ortiz was released from Jefferson University Hospital on Saturday.

Mendez was married and had a daughter. He had been on the force for nearly 22 years.

Police say the suspects fled in a stolen black Dodge Durango after the shooting, and police say that same vehicle dropped off an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at 11:29 p.m.

That 18-year-old was identified as Jesus Herman Madera-Duran of Camden, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m.

Police believe he was shot in the same incident that left Ofc. Mendez dead and Ofc. Ortiz wounded.

Authorities released surveillance video showing one of the suspects dropping off Madera-Duran's body at CHOP.

Police say the Durango was later found torched in South Brunswick in northern New Jersey around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police have since learned the Durango had been reported stolen in Philadelphia about a week ago.

A reward of $225,000 is being offered by a host of police unions as well as other organizations and businesses for information in this case.

The reward will be paid immediately for any information that leads to an arrest, the Philly FOP said.

"You bring them in today, you're paid today," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby previously told Action News.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.

McNesby said the FOP is accepting donations to add to the reward.

This is in addition to the $20,000 reward offered by the City of Philadelphia for an arrest and conviction in all murder cases.