SWAT responding to North Philadelphia after police officer shot in hand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot early Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of King Place in North Philadelphia.
Police say the officer was serving a warrant when they were fired on.
The officer was shot in the hand and taken to Jefferson Hospital.
A SWAT team is responding to N. 11th Street after reports of a barricade situation in the area.
Officials say two suspects are already in custody.
Traffic is being detoured in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
