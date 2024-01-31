SWAT responding to North Philadelphia after police officer shot in hand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of King Place in North Philadelphia.

Police say the officer was serving a warrant when they were fired on.

The officer was shot in the hand and taken to Jefferson Hospital.

A SWAT team is responding to N. 11th Street after reports of a barricade situation in the area.

Officials say two suspects are already in custody.

Traffic is being detoured in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

