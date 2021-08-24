police officer shot

Police officer shot in North Philadelphia while investigating carjacking

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot in North Philadelphia while responding to a call for a reported carjacking on Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Reese Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a woman was carjacked on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue and tracked her vehicle to North Reese Street. Officers were fired on when they got to the scene.

"When they responded to what they believed was either the victim's vehicle, without warning the officers were actually shot at," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Sources possibly two suspects began firing at the officers. As many as 16 shots were fired at before the suspects fled on foot.

SEE ALSO: Suspect opens fire on officers, steals police cruiser; manhunt underway in Deptford, NJ

The 28-year-old male officer with the 24th Police District was in full uniform at the time of the shooting. He suffered a graze wound to the head. No other officers were injured.

"He's in great spirits, and again, glad to know that that he's okay," said Outlaw. "What's most troubling is not just someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a police officer, but someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a fully uniformed police officer and several marked units."


Action News learned late Monday night that the injured officer was released from the hospital. He's been with the department for four years and his father is a longtime homicide detective.

One person was arrested for an illegal possession of a firearm. It's unclear if this suspect is connected with the shooting at this time, but more arrests are likely.



Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

This isn't the only incident Monday night in which officers were fired on in the city.

Police officers were pursuing a Delaware County shooting suspect when he allegedly fired at Folcroft officers and then stole a police cruiser. He then led officers into Deptford, New Jersey where he's still being sought at this time.

