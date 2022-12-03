Philadelphia police officer struck by vehicle in Center City

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.

It happened around 2:13 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Lombard Street.

Police say the driver of a 2014 Ford Explorer hit the officer while making a turn onto 5th Street.

The 33-year-old male officer was transported to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Ford did stay at the scene.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.