2 Philadelphia police officers injured after car crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia officers were injured on Monday night after a car crash involving their police vehicle.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Norris streets.

Investigators say the officers were responding to a call when they were struck by another car in the intersection.

The police car's lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash, authorities say.

Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported due to the collision.

Police have not stated what the officers were responding to.