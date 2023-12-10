2 Philadelphia police officers shot in Holmesburg; suspect also shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers are in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in the Holmesburg section of the city.

The suspect in this shooting was also hit.

It all began with officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cottman Avenue and the Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers noticed a pickup truck involved in the shooting fleeing the scene.

There was a short pursuit involving two patrol cars and a total of four officers.

The chase ended with the suspect's pickup colliding with one of the patrol vehicles in the area of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road about five minutes later.

Police say as the officers got out of their cars, the suspect began shooting at them. All four officers returned fired.

One of the officers was hit in the head, while the other was hit in the head and face.

Both are hospitalized in stable condition, and Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford has spoken to both of them.

One officer has been with the department for 10 years. The other officer has been on the force for six years, and police say this is the second time that officer has been shot while on duty.

Stanford said it's a miracle both officers are alive.

"We have these press conferences over and over again where our officers are involved in these types of incidents. That, one, displays the commitment they have but also displays the lack of respect for law enforcement," Stanford said.

The suspect is in critical condition. It's not yet known how many times he was hit.

The suspect's name has not been released, but he is said to be a 40-year-old man who has had multiple run-ins with police.

A firearm was recovered.

It's not yet clear how many shots were fired. It's also not yet known if anyone was shot at the original scene at Cottman and the Boulevard.