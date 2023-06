One of the victim's is in critical condition. The other is listed in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting two people in the city's Olney section.

Investigators say two men were shot just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night on Godfrey Avenue near 2nd Street.

One of the victim's is in critical condition. The other is listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.