SEPTA bus crashes in Philadelphia, injuring 4 people

This is the second crash involving SEPTA buses in Philadelphia in the last week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA bus crashed in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene at Frankford and West Girard avenues just before 8:30 p.m.

Four people were transported to area hospitals.

Three were taken to Jefferson Hospital, and one was transported to Temple University Hospital, officials say.

Police have not released the conditions of those injured.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

On Friday, two SEPTA buses collided along Roosevelt Boulevard.

A 72-year-old passenger, identified as Siu Nam Mak from Philadelphia, died in that crash and at least 19 others were injured.