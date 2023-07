Man shot and killed in city's Strawberry Mansion section

The 24-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for the suspect in a deadly shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

That shooting happened at 26th and West York streets at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the gunman was dressed in all black, and was wearing a mask.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.