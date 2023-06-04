Large group of drivers cause chaos in several parts of the city

One of the drivers hit a responding police car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police say a large group of drivers participating in street racing have been causing chaos in several parts of the city.

Investigators say it all started when more than 300 cars gathered at Bustleton and Philmont avenues in the city's Bustleton section around 1 a.m. Sunday.

One of the drivers hit a responding police car.

Not long after, police responded to an incident involving the same group of drivers that shut down a portion of I-95 in Society Hill.

The Action Cam shows a large police response on the southbound lanes near Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard.

All lanes on 95 southbound at exit 20 are still closed right now.

Drivers are getting off at exit 22.