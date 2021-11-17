Philadelphia police identify woman killed during armed robbery

Aruna Mittal, 67, was the owner of Any Checks Cashed on the 5800 block of Old York Road.
Officials say Mittal left the store just before 12:30 p.m. and then came back around 1 p.m.
A man with a gun followed her inside.
Police say he forced his way behind the security glass to where the money was, but there was a violent struggle for the gun.
It was during that struggle, the victim was shot once in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The suspect got away with money from the cash register.
Neighbors say Mittal was a wife, a mother, a business owner and a member of their community.
Investigators used a power saw to remove what appeared to be a bullet from a metal wall inside the store.
Police say the entire robbery and killing played out on video captured inside the store.
Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an area of the block.
The gunman remains on the loose.
Police are looking for a man in his 40s who was wearing all-black clothing at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.