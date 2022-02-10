Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is looking to fill 400 lifeguard positions necessary to open all municipal pools this summer.
"Lifeguards are Philly's hometown heroes," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "From teens and college students to retirees and school teachers, lifeguards come from all walks of life but have one thing in common - a passion for our City and giving our kids the safe summer fun they so deserve."
Interested applicants can begin training as soon as this week. The lifeguard position pays $15.25 to $17.24 an hour and candidates do not need to reside within the city.
Free training and swim lessons are available to anyone interested in building the swimming skills necessary to get certified.
Red Cross certification classes are free for anyone ages 16-24 who commits to working at a City pool.
City officials say the first step for interested candidates is to brush up on swimming skills and prepare for the lifeguard screening, which includes:
- Swimming 300 meters without stopping
- Treading water for two minutes
- Retrieving a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the deep end
The screening test is required for all new and returning lifeguards. The certification lasts two years.
Candidates with questions can contact PPR Aquatics at lifeguard@phila.gov.
