Philly releases 2022 pool opening schedule amid national lifeguard shortage

Lifeguard Shortage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia says it will open 50 pools this summer as the nation deals with an ongoing lifeguard shortage.The number represents 80% of the 63 operating outdoor pools available for use, the city's Parks and Recreation Department said Friday.The pools will open on a rolling basis beginning Tuesday, June 21.Twenty-six public pools are scheduled to open by July 4. The 24 remaining pools will open on a rolling basis between July 4 - 15.The city released the following pool opening schedule:Fishtown Recreation CenterMill Creek PlaygroundSamuel Recreation CenterBarry PlaygroundLawncrest Recreation CenterPenrose PlaygroundKelly PoolVogt Recreation CenterPleasant PlaygroundMurphy Recreation CenterMitchell PlaygroundSimpson Recreation CenterBridesburg Recreation CenterAthletic Recreation CenterFord Recreation CenterAwbury PlaygroundJacobs PlaygroundJardel Recreation CenterMarian Anderson Recreation CenterMax Myers PlaygroundHancock PlaygroundKendrick Recreation CenterFox Chase Recreation CenterAmerican Legion PlaygroundCione PlaygroundMander PlaygroundHillside Recreation CenterChristy Recreation CenterJ Finnegan PlaygroundNorthern Liberties Recreation CenterCherashore PlaygroundCB Moore Recreation CenterMcVeigh Recreation CenterCobbs Creek Recreation CenterLackman PlaygroundStinger SquareO'Connor PoolSacks Playground39th & Olive PlaygroundLonnie Young Recreation CenterHouseman PlaygroundFeltonville Recreation CenterShepard Recreation CenterPiccoli PlaygroundFrancisville Recreation CenterScanlon Recreation CenterHunting Park Recreation CenterWaterloo PlaygroundTustin Recreation CenterFJ Myers Recreation CenterThe city says the 2022 pool schedule was "developed based on equity and to maximize residents' access to pools in every part of the city. Pools were selected to open based on available staffing, geography, past pool usage data, and neighborhood need. Pool schedules will vary based on available staffing. In neighborhoods with multiple pools, the largest, or most visited pool may open, or nearby pools may operate on a split schedule to maximize community access. All pools will offer free swim lessons."Around a third to nearly half the nation's more than 300,000 pools will likely be affected as the summer begins, according to an estimate from Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety of the American Lifeguard Association."We definitely have a shortage," Fisher said. "The worst I've ever seen."Dwindling interest in lifeguarding is not a new problem, according to some experts, but was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, when many pools and training sessions were shuttered and many of the young applicants who would normally apply are now choosing retail or restaurant jobs that offer higher pay. Having unmanned pools can be dangerous or even deadly, Fisher said.To combat the shortage this year, cities across the country have upped their pay, waived training fees and are offering extra cash to bring more applicants through the door. The city of Philadelphia has raised the starting pay to $16/hour and paid the Red Cross certification fee for 16 to 24-year-old applicants.Other efforts to recruit lifeguards by the Parks and Recreation Department included distributing more than 10,000 flyers across the city and creating a TikTok account.----The CNN-Wire contributed to this post.