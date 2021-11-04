Philadelphia councilmembers trying to tackle city's rat problem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11119458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It jumped up on my couch and went on the floor, and it had claws," said Nydra Skinner of the rat problem in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council introduced legislation on Thursday aimed to help neighborhoods deal with rats.It would require developers to have a plan to detect and exterminate rats before demolishing a building or starting construction.The legislation comes in response to what City Council called a flurry of complaints from homeowners citywide about rat infestation problems."We're hearing with increasing frequency from homeowners complaining that rats are materializing whenever there are property demolitions or excavations or new developments in their neighborhoods," said Council President Darrell Clarke.Often, they say those infestations are happening around property developments and demolitions.The bill will be subject next to a public hearing in Council at a date to be determined.