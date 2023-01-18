2 dead, 1 critical after 16 shots fired inside Southwest Philly takeout restaurant

Two men, ages 19 and 20, were both shot multiple times. A 43-year-old woman was shot at least once.

At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and a third person was critically injured as customers picking up food at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia came under fire late Tuesday.

At least 16 shots were fired shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to get a more detailed description of the two shooters who opened fire in the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant.

Arriving officers found the three victims unresponsive on the floor.

Two men, ages 19 and 20, were both shot multiple times. A 43-year-old woman was shot at least once.

The woman and 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim is in critical condition.

Police do not know the motive for this triple shooting.

"The last known address we have for all three of these victims, they all live within one block from this Chinese takeout where the shooting took place. So they all live very, very close by. Unknown whether they knew each other. We don't know if they were with each other at the time, or if they're related in any way," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The shooters were last seen running south on 54th Street.

Philadelphia police are implementing new plans this year to try to reduce gun violence in the city.

Despite this very violent incident, the city homicide rate is down compared to this time last year.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker